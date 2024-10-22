WE ARE JUNCTION FC

Junction FC is a dynamic and community-driven semi-professional club competing in the USL2 (United Soccer League Two) . Our home field, the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex , is proudly situated in the vibrant West Seattle, Washington. As we embark on our third season in the USL, the West Seattle Junction FC has become a local hub where families, friends, and soccer enthusiasts gather to celebrate the game they love while enjoying an exciting outing close to home that provides fun, community and connection.

As we enter our 3rd season, we remain committed to providing opportunities for players from diverse backgrounds to shine, building a pathway for the next generation of athletes, and strengthening both the sport and our community in the process.

The USL2 league provides us an incredible opportunity for us to compete at an elevated level, enabling our players to showcase their talents and acquire invaluable experience in a fiercely competitive environment. This league is a pivotal force in the soccer landscape, serving as a vital stepping stone for ambitious players striving to ascend to higher tiers of the sport. Our season proudly runs from May to July each year. We invite you to join us and be part of the action!

Team News

2025 Season Photo Recap

West Seattle Junction FC Video