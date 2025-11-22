In 2026, our Club launches project “Open Goal,” which aims to bring the vibrant spirit of FIFA to the heart of West Seattle’s soccer community through equitable access programs for all to enjoy

O – Opportunity is at the heart of our mission—every player, fan, and family deserves access to the game.

P – Partnerships with civic institutions fuel our vision, from City of Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Seattle Parks, to Seattle Public Schools and our incredible sponsors.

E – Equity drives every decision we make, ensuring no youth is left behind due to cost or circumstance.

N – Neighborhood pride powers our clubs, rooted deeply in the communities we serve across West Seattle and beyond.

G – Games are more than matches—they’re moments of belonging, celebration, and shared joy.

O – Open access means distributing free tickets, youth clinics, and game day entertainment for all to enjoy all summer long.

A – All voices matter—our stands are built for representation, inclusion, and community leadership.